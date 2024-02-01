trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716633
CM Yogi Adityanath Applauds Union Interim Budget, Anticipates Accelerated Development

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commends the Union Interim Budget 2024, stating, "The Interim Budget will provide momentum to building a developed and 'Atma-Nirbhar' India. Greetings to the Finance Minister for presenting a budget that will fulfill the hopes of 140 crore Indians. This interim budget will prove to be important for the development of every section.

