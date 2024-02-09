trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719690
CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh, Emphasizes Farmer Leader's Legacy

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expresses satisfaction on Chaudhary Charan Singh being conferred the Bharat Ratna, stating, "Former PM and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh being honored with Bharat Ratna is a welcome move. This is the honor of crores of farmers of the country.This is even more special for UP as Chaudhary Charan Singh also served as the chief minister of the state." The recognition of the late leader is hailed as a significant moment, especially in the context of his impactful contributions to agriculture and public service.

