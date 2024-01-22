trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712430
CM Yogi Adityanath's Visit to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya

Jan 22, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. Catch exclusive visuals of this auspicious visit, showcasing the involvement of key political figures in the cultural and religious landscape of Ayodhya.

