CM Yogi became strict on loudspeakers at religious places in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
In UP, CM Yogi Adityanath has given strict instructions to the officials to increase the sound of loudspeakers at religious places. Instructing the officers, he said that the officers should ensure that the sound of loudspeakers at any religious place does not exceed the prescribed standards.

