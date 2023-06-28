NewsVideos
CM Yogi issues strict orders on Kawad Yatra in UP, bans non-veg

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Taking a tough stand, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has issued a big order regarding the Kawad Yatra. CM Yogi has asked to ban the sale and purchase of meat during the Kavad Yatra in Sawan.

