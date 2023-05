videoDetails

CM Yogi lashes out at Akhilesh Yadav in Pratapgarh,says, 'SP gave guns in the hands of the youth'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

While addressing the public meeting in Pratapgarh, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has attacked CM Yogi fiercely. CM Yogi said, 'The Samajwadi Party has given guns in the hands of the youth.