NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Yogi lashes out at Kharge in Karnataka

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
CM Yogi's big attack on Kharge in Karnataka election riots, says insulting PM is insulting the country. CM Yogi attacked the opposition fiercely.

All Videos

MI vs RR: 1000th match of IPL in Wankhede today
7:8
MI vs RR: 1000th match of IPL in Wankhede today
PM Modi's mega roadshow in Karnataka's Mysore
4:20
PM Modi's mega roadshow in Karnataka's Mysore
Deshhit: Ludhiana reminds of Bhopal gas tragedy!
23:44
Deshhit: Ludhiana reminds of Bhopal gas tragedy!
Taal Thok Ke: Watch the big debate on Mehbooba Mufti's controversial statement
52:33
Taal Thok Ke: Watch the big debate on Mehbooba Mufti's controversial statement
'Learn From My Brother Rahul Gandhi': Priyanka On PM Modi's Congress 'Abused Me 91 Times' Remark
'Learn From My Brother Rahul Gandhi': Priyanka On PM Modi's Congress 'Abused Me 91 Times' Remark

Trending Videos

7:8
MI vs RR: 1000th match of IPL in Wankhede today
4:20
PM Modi's mega roadshow in Karnataka's Mysore
23:44
Deshhit: Ludhiana reminds of Bhopal gas tragedy!
52:33
Taal Thok Ke: Watch the big debate on Mehbooba Mufti's controversial statement
'Learn From My Brother Rahul Gandhi': Priyanka On PM Modi's Congress 'Abused Me 91 Times' Remark
Mallikarjun Kharge,mallikarjun kharge news,mallikarjun kharge on pm modi,mallikarjun kharge on modi,kharge calls modi snake,pm modi vs kharge,mallikarjun kharge speech,mallikarjun kharge on bjp,mallikarjun kharge attacks modi,pm modi comments on kharge,mallikarjun kharge vs modi,kharge on pm modi,CM Yogi,kharge on modi,mallikarjun kharge pm modi,Yogi Adityanath,pm modi on mallikarjun kharge,mallikarjun kharge congress,mallikarjun kharge on pnm modi,