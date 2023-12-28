trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703702
CM Yogi postpones Ayodhya Visit due to bad weather

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
CM Yogi Ayodhya Visit Cancelled: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will not visit Ayodhya today. CM Yogi's Ayodhya visit has been canceled due to bad weather. As per latest reports, CM Yogi will be visiting Ayodhya tomorrow. On the other hand, PM Modi is going to visit Ayodhya on 30th December i.e. Saturday where he will inaugurate the airport and Ayodhya Dham Railway station.

