CM Yogi's strict order on government employees

Sonam|Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has become very strict on the officers who do not provide details of their property in UP. The officers who do not provide details of their movable and immovable property will not get salary for the month of August. According to the information, the Yogi government has instructed all the department heads to pay salary to those officers and employees who have provided information about their immovable property. Also, the officers who do not provide information about their property will not get promotion.

