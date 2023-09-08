trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659471
Comoros Prez Azali Assoumani arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Union of Comoros President and the Chairperson of African Union Azali Assoumani arrived in Delhi on September 08. He will be attending the G20 leader’s Summit. The G20 Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. Summit will be organised at ‘state-of-the-art’ Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan.
