trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637287
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Competitiveness but not enmity…” PM Modi’s dig at Opposition for starting ‘abusing’ practice

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 18 launched a veiled attack on the Opposition for starting ‘abusing’ practice and said that in politics, there can be competitiveness but not enmity but unfortunately opposition has made it its identity to abuse us. The Prime Minister made these remarks during his address at NDA meeting.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

J&K: Terrorists fire upon two labourers in Anantnag; area cordoned off for search operation
play icon1:0
J&K: Terrorists fire upon two labourers in Anantnag; area cordoned off for search operation
Kerala: Supporters gather to pay homage to former CM Oommen Chandy
play icon1:22
Kerala: Supporters gather to pay homage to former CM Oommen Chandy
Bulandshahr Breaking: Big accident due to roof collapse in Bulandshahr, 4 people died, innocent saved
play icon1:14
Bulandshahr Breaking: Big accident due to roof collapse in Bulandshahr, 4 people died, innocent saved
Outcome of ‘Opposition Meeting’ clearly indicating that BJP is worried: KC Venugopal
play icon1:5
Outcome of ‘Opposition Meeting’ clearly indicating that BJP is worried: KC Venugopal
PM Modi departs from 'The Ashok Hotel' after attending NDA leaders' meeting
play icon1:2
PM Modi departs from 'The Ashok Hotel' after attending NDA leaders' meeting
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

J&K: Terrorists fire upon two labourers in Anantnag; area cordoned off for search operation
play icon1:0
J&K: Terrorists fire upon two labourers in Anantnag; area cordoned off for search operation
Kerala: Supporters gather to pay homage to former CM Oommen Chandy
play icon1:22
Kerala: Supporters gather to pay homage to former CM Oommen Chandy
Bulandshahr Breaking: Big accident due to roof collapse in Bulandshahr, 4 people died, innocent saved
play icon1:14
Bulandshahr Breaking: Big accident due to roof collapse in Bulandshahr, 4 people died, innocent saved
Outcome of ‘Opposition Meeting’ clearly indicating that BJP is worried: KC Venugopal
play icon1:5
Outcome of ‘Opposition Meeting’ clearly indicating that BJP is worried: KC Venugopal
PM Modi departs from 'The Ashok Hotel' after attending NDA leaders' meeting
play icon1:2
PM Modi departs from 'The Ashok Hotel' after attending NDA leaders' meeting