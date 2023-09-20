trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664795
“Concerning reports…” Australian FM Penny Wong on Canadian PM Trudeau's allegations against India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Diplomatic tensions between India and Canada are at an all-time high after PM Trudeau’s allegation against India. Canada and India have expelled each other’s Top Diplomats from their countries in a tit-for-tat move. The US, United Kingdom, Australia have expressed their concern over the ‘serious allegation’ against India. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that the nation ‘monitoring the developments with their partners’. In the Canadian Parliament, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being behind killing of Khalistani leader Nijjar. Notably, Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a Gurudwara in Canada’s Surrey in June 2023. He was one of India’s most-wanted terrorists carrying a cash bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head.
