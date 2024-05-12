Advertisement
Confusion politics of Kejriwal released from jail

Sonam|Updated: May 12, 2024, 12:30 AM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who came out of jail on interim bail, has given a big statement regarding BJP's PM candidature. Arvind Kejriwal said that PM Narendra Modi now wants to make Amit Shah the Prime Minister. At the same time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to this statement of Arvind Kejriwal has come out. See, what did Amit Shah say after becoming PM?

