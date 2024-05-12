Advertisement
Is there a Dargah in Fatehpur Sikri or the temple of Kamakhya Devi

Sonam|Updated: May 12, 2024, 12:28 AM IST
Now a new controversy has started regarding the Dargah or Mata Kamakhya Devi temple in Fatehpur Sikri. This controversy has started with the claim of the lawyer of Kshatriya Shaktipeeth Trust. Who has filed a petition in Agra District Court regarding this. The court has also accepted the petition for hearing. Advocate Ajay Pratap claims that in Fatehpur Sikri, where the Dargah of Salim Chishti is, there used to be Mata Kamakhya Devi temple and the garbhgrih is there. The Dargah of Salim Chishti has been built by demolishing it.

