Congress announces Candidates for Raebareli and Amethi Seat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 03, 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Congress's suspense between Lok Sabha elections 2024 is finally over. A big decision has been taken on Congress's Rae Bareli and Amethi seats. The names of the candidates for Rae Bareli and Amethi seats have been formally announced. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will contest from Rae Bareli seat while KL Sharma will contest from Amethi. Know in detail in this report why Congress chose Rahul from Rae Bareli seat?

