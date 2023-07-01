trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629481
Congress big meeting on UCC, many big leaders present in the meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
The discussion on Uniform Civil Code has started in the meeting of Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group. On July 3, all aspects will be discussed before the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Law and Legislation on the issue of UCC. In the meeting, all the members of the Congress party will also discuss about the 2018 Law Commission's report on UCC.
