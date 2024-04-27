Advertisement
Congress can make big announcement on Amethi and Rae Bareli seats

Sonam|Updated: Apr 27, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
Within some time, a decision will be taken on whether Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi will contest from Rae Bareli. A meeting of the Central Election Committee of Congress is to be held. There is talk that Congress can field Rahul Gandhi from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi from Rae Bareli.

