Congress delegation submits memorandum to President on violence in Manipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
Violence has been raging in Manipur for some time now. Now a delegation of Congress leaders has met President Draupadi Murmu on this issue. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has also submitted a memorandum to the President.

