Congress doesn’t have courage to visit West Bengal: Anurag Thakur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on July 31 slammed Congress citing that the party doesn’t have the courage to visit West Bengal as they aware of ground situation of violence in the state.

