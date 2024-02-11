trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720121
Congress expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam for 6 years

|Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 07:58 AM IST
Congress expels Pramod Krishnam: Congress has expelled Acharya Pramod Krishnam from the party. He has been expelled from the party for 6 years. Acharya Pramod Krishnam was continuously making statements against Congress.

