videoDetails

Congress gets its first victory in Haryana

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 03:06 PM IST

Congress's win in Mewat. BJP is leading on 50 seats in Haryana and Congress is leading on 34, INLD - 2, others on 4 seats. The game has changed in Haryana, BJP's strong comeback. According to the Election Commission's data, BJP is leading in Haryana. Out of 90 assembly seats, one seat, Garhi Sampla Kiloi, is very important, because from this seat Congress has made former CM Bhupendra Hooda its candidate. Counting of votes has started on 90 seats in Jammu Kashmir elections. After which today it will be decided whether Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, Rahul Gandhi's Congress or BJP will come to power in the valley or not. Celebrations have started at the Congress office.