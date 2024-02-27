trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725462
Congress Leader Basavaraj Patil Resigns, Likely to Join BJP Today In Maharashtra

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
, Maharashtra Congress leader Basavaraj Patil tenders his resignation from the party and is expected to join BJP later today. Stay tuned for updates on this political shift.

