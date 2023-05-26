NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Asks 9 Questions From PM Modi On His 9 Years Of Govt

|Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing nine years in office, the Congress on Friday asked him nine questions on issues such as rising prices, unemployment, and farmers' income, and demanded an apology for the "betrayal" during his tenure. The Opposition party also said the government should mark this day as 'Maafi Diwas'.

All Videos

Uorfi Javed Wears A Black Net Dress At A Party In Bastian Worli
1:4
Uorfi Javed Wears A Black Net Dress At A Party In Bastian Worli
WHO Chief Has Warned of ‘More Deadly’ Disease That Can Be a Threat to Humanity
2:31
WHO Chief Has Warned of ‘More Deadly’ Disease That Can Be a Threat to Humanity
Modi will inaugurate the new parliament, Supreme Court reprimanded opposition
2:0
Modi will inaugurate the new parliament, Supreme Court reprimanded opposition
That parliament..which saw the freedom struggle..Know the story behind its existence
10:35
That parliament..which saw the freedom struggle..Know the story behind its existence
From Adani to China...Congress asked these 9 questions to Modi government
3:13
From Adani to China...Congress asked these 9 questions to Modi government

Trending Videos

1:4
Uorfi Javed Wears A Black Net Dress At A Party In Bastian Worli
2:31
WHO Chief Has Warned of ‘More Deadly’ Disease That Can Be a Threat to Humanity
2:0
Modi will inaugurate the new parliament, Supreme Court reprimanded opposition
10:35
That parliament..which saw the freedom struggle..Know the story behind its existence
3:13
From Adani to China...Congress asked these 9 questions to Modi government