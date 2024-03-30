Advertisement
Congress leader Pawan Kheda targeted BJP

Sonam|Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
Congress leader Pawan Kheda held a press conference on Saturday. In which Pawan Kheda fiercely targeted BJP. In the press conference, a washing machine was kept on the table near Pawan Kheda. BJP Washing Machine was written on this washing machine. During this, Kheda said, BJP gets the leaders who are accused of scams worth crores included in the party and withdraws the case.

