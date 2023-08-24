trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653254
Congress Leader Venugopal On Chandrayaan-3: Congress targets Modi on Chandrayaan's landing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Congress leader K C Venugopal on Thursday accused prime minister Narendra Modi of hogging the limelight of India's ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's success and said that the all the credit for the historic feat goes to scientists behind the mission.
