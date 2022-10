Congress leaders pay tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leader and MP Sonia Gandhi, and others leaders paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in Delhi. October 31 marks the 38th death anniversary of the former PM. Indira was assassinated by two of her bodyguards at her official residence on Akbar Road on October 31, 1984.