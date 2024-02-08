trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718976
Congress may bring black paper in Parliament against BJP's white paper

|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Modi government is going to bring a 'white paper' on the economic mismanagement of the UPA government led by Congress. In response to which Congress is preparing to bring a 'Black Paper'.

