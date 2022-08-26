Congress members to remain in Ranchi until Jharkhand political situation is not resolved

Amid the reports of Election Commission (EC) cancelling Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren‘s Assembly membership, Congress Leader Alamgir Alam on August 25 in Ranchi, informed that the Congress party members have been instructed to remain in Ranchi until the issue is resolved. “We are a political party and have to be on alert mode. Congress members have been instructed to remain in Ranchi till this political situation is resolved. We (the alliance) still have more numbers than BJP,” the

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

Amid the reports of Election Commission (EC) cancelling Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren‘s Assembly membership, Congress Leader Alamgir Alam on August 25 in Ranchi, informed that the Congress party members have been instructed to remain in Ranchi until the issue is resolved. “We are a political party and have to be on alert mode. Congress members have been instructed to remain in Ranchi till this political situation is resolved. We (the alliance) still have more numbers than BJP,” the