Congress MLA Reaches Punjab Assembly With Symbolic Burden, Accuses Govt Of Betrayal

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Congress MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal arrives at the Punjab Assembly, emphasizing his commitment to address the mounting debt issues faced by the state government.

