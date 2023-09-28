trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668268
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira detained by Punjab Police

|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was detained by Punjab police in connection with a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on September 28. In an early morning operation, a team of Punjab Police reached Khaira’s residence and conducted a raid in connection with an old case registered in 2015 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Jalalabad, Fazilka.
