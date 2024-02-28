trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725751
Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh Resigns As Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Minister

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
In a significant development, Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh has stepped down from his ministerial position in the Himachal Pradesh cabinet. When questioned about his future within the party, Singh responded, "I am where I am. In the times ahead, I will engage in discussions with my people, supporters, and well-wishers. Subsequent to these deliberations, we will chart the course of our future action." Stay tuned for updates on this evolving political development.

