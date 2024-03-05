trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727504
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Critiques PM Modi's 'My Country is My Family' Remark

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh responds to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement, emphasizing that the Congress party's priority is also the people of the country. Ramesh raises concerns about issues like inflation, unemployment, economic instability, and polarization. He questions the Prime Minister's commitment to the well-being of the citizens and criticizes his governance over the last decade, terming it as a period of injustice.

