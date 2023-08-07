trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646021
Congress objected to Nuh bulldozer action, delegation will visit

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 09:28 PM IST
In the past, stones were pelted at a procession in Nuh, Haryana. Since then, this issue has been raised loudly across the country. According to the news, now the delegation of Congress will go to Nuh.

