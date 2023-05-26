NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress raises questions on 'Sengol'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Controversy has erupted after the announcement of keeping Sengol in the new Parliament House. The opposition is constantly attacking the central government regarding Sengol.

All Videos

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Asks 9 Questions From PM Modi On His 9 Years Of Govt
2:19
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Asks 9 Questions From PM Modi On His 9 Years Of Govt
Uorfi Javed Wears A Black Net Dress At A Party In Bastian Worli
1:4
Uorfi Javed Wears A Black Net Dress At A Party In Bastian Worli
WHO Chief Has Warned of ‘More Deadly’ Disease That Can Be a Threat to Humanity
2:31
WHO Chief Has Warned of ‘More Deadly’ Disease That Can Be a Threat to Humanity
Modi will inaugurate the new parliament, Supreme Court reprimanded opposition
2:0
Modi will inaugurate the new parliament, Supreme Court reprimanded opposition
That parliament..which saw the freedom struggle..Know the story behind its existence
10:35
That parliament..which saw the freedom struggle..Know the story behind its existence

Trending Videos

2:19
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Asks 9 Questions From PM Modi On His 9 Years Of Govt
1:4
Uorfi Javed Wears A Black Net Dress At A Party In Bastian Worli
2:31
WHO Chief Has Warned of ‘More Deadly’ Disease That Can Be a Threat to Humanity
2:0
Modi will inaugurate the new parliament, Supreme Court reprimanded opposition
10:35
That parliament..which saw the freedom struggle..Know the story behind its existence
sengol,sengol controversy,what is sengol,sengol in parliament,sengol new parliament,amit shah on sengol parliament,sengol history,sengol news,amit shah on sengol,sangol new parliament,sengol in new parliament,new parliament inauguration controversy,new parliament controversy,sengol kya hai,sengol histroy,amit shah sengol,chola dynasty sengol,tamil nadu sengol,historic sceptre sengol,sengol controvecy,sengol in parliament controversy,