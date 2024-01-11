trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708478
Congress Rejects Ram Temple Event Invite

Sonam|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 01:56 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi On Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Invitation: The program of Pran Pratistha is to be held in the Ram temple of Ayodhya on 22 January. An invitation was also sent to veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. But Sonia Gandhi has rejected the invitation.

