Congress' self-goal by giving controversial remarks on Kangana?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
Congress seems to be in serious trouble by making controversial remarks in Kangana Ranaut's case. Where now the Women's Commission has also entered the matter. The Women's Commission has complained to the Election Commission regarding this matter. Women Commission Chairman Rekha Sharma has said that at least we can expect respect from one woman to another. Let us tell you that Congress spokesperson Supriya Srinet had recently made controversial remarks about Kangana Ranaut. This controversial comment came after Kangana was given the Lok Sabha ticket by BJP. Kangana has been made the Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, Himachal.

