“Congress, SP, RJD scared of taking names of Muslims in Parliament” AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressed a public meeting in Hyderabad on September 24. During the address, he attacked INDIA bloc and said that leaders from Congress, Samajwadi party and RJD are scared of taking the names of Muslims in Parliament.
