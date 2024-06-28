videoDetails

Congress' Spokesperson Manya Sharma attacks PM Modi over NEET Controversy

| Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 01:14 PM IST

To The Point: Today we will talk about the question facing the future of 24 lakh students, the echo of which is also going to be heard in the Parliament, the temple of democracy which raises the voice of the rights of 140 crore people. The discussion on the President's address is going to begin in Parliament from today and the opposition is preparing to confront the government on the NEET paper leak issue. Meanwhile, in Zee News' special show 'To The Point', Congress spokesperson Manya Sharma made a big attack on PM Modi.