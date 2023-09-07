trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659155
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera's statement - India is now being pitted against India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
A big statement has come from Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, he said that who does not like a united India, who are these people who are not able to accept it, it is now a conspiracy to pit India against India.
Follow Us

All Videos

Lalu's special leader got stuck in his own statement on Sanatan controversy
play icon6:2
Lalu's special leader got stuck in his own statement on Sanatan controversy
Entire Delhi illuminated due to G20 Summit, decorated with lights
play icon6:19
Entire Delhi illuminated due to G20 Summit, decorated with lights
ISRO's Aditya L-1 Shares Selfie, Captures Amazing Visuals Of Moon And Earth
play icon2:38
ISRO's Aditya L-1 Shares Selfie, Captures Amazing Visuals Of Moon And Earth
Another Pakistani Flag With Green Balloons Found In Jammu And Kashmir's Udhampur
play icon0:58
Another Pakistani Flag With Green Balloons Found In Jammu And Kashmir's Udhampur
DMK Breaking: Controversial statement of DMK MP A Raja - Sanatan is like HIV and leprosy
play icon2:32
DMK Breaking: Controversial statement of DMK MP A Raja - Sanatan is like HIV and leprosy

Trending Videos

Lalu's special leader got stuck in his own statement on Sanatan controversy
play icon6:2
Lalu's special leader got stuck in his own statement on Sanatan controversy
Entire Delhi illuminated due to G20 Summit, decorated with lights
play icon6:19
Entire Delhi illuminated due to G20 Summit, decorated with lights
ISRO's Aditya L-1 Shares Selfie, Captures Amazing Visuals Of Moon And Earth
play icon2:38
ISRO's Aditya L-1 Shares Selfie, Captures Amazing Visuals Of Moon And Earth
Another Pakistani Flag With Green Balloons Found In Jammu And Kashmir's Udhampur
play icon0:58
Another Pakistani Flag With Green Balloons Found In Jammu And Kashmir's Udhampur
DMK Breaking: Controversial statement of DMK MP A Raja - Sanatan is like HIV and leprosy
play icon2:32
DMK Breaking: Controversial statement of DMK MP A Raja - Sanatan is like HIV and leprosy
india vs bharat modi,Breaking News,Congress,Pawan Khera,india vs bharat live,india vs bharat name,india to bharat,india vs bharat debate,india vs bharat update,india vs bharat kya hai,india vs bharat row live,india vs bharat politics,india to bharat officially,india name change to bharat,historiy of bharat,Bharat,indian news live,India,rss mohan bhagwat,bharat vs india news,bharat vs india,Sana Amjad,india vs bharat,Hind News,badi news,