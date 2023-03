videoDetails

Congress to begin 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' across country from today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

Congress is going to start 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' from today against the termination of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's membership of Parliament. This campaign will run till 8th April