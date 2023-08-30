trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655473
Congress's hand in Nuh violence?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Big news related to Nuh violence has come to the fore. Congress MLA Maman Khan will be questioned today. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has said that Congress is behind the violence and Maman Khan has been called for questioning today.
