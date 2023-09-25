trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667183
Conspiracy in Canada, from Pakistan! ISI behind Khalistani game?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
The tension between India and Canada regarding Khalistan has once again reached its peak. According to a report, there are about 250 Gurudwaras in Canada but only eight of them are under the control of Khalistani organizations. Intelligence sources are saying that the Sikhs settled in the country do not support the Khalistan movement. At the same time, it is also true that Canada is a country where Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and China's Communist Party have considerable influence. In such a situation, Nijjar's murder is also being considered as the result of gang war.
