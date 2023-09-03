trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657420
Controversial Remark on Sanatan: 'Hate' from Hindus... 'Illness of the mind'!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and minister in the DMK government, has given a very objectionable statement on Sanatan Dharma. He compared Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria.
