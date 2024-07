videoDetails

Controversy erupts over Vishalgad Dargah

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

Vishalgad Dargah Controversy: Bulldozer Action to be taken against illegal occupation in Kolhapur's Vishalgarh Fort. It has been alleged that area has been illegally occupied under the guise of a tomb. This illegal occupation will now be demolished.