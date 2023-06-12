NewsVideos
videoDetails

Conversion accused Shahnawaz arrested, UP ATS will bring him to UP from Maharashtra

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
Non-Muslims were being converted in Ghaziabad on the pretext of online gaming. Now UP ATS has arrested the accused Shahnawaz Baddo from Thane in Maharashtra. Now Shahnawaz Baddo is being brought to UP.

All Videos

Watch: Gujarat Gears Up Ahead Of Cyclone Biparjoy's Landfall
3:40
Watch: Gujarat Gears Up Ahead Of Cyclone Biparjoy's Landfall
Billionaire George Soros hands control of empire to 37-year-old son Alex
1:16
Billionaire George Soros hands control of empire to 37-year-old son Alex
West Bengal Panchayat Polls: CPM-TMC workers clash with each other before Panchayat elections
0:25
West Bengal Panchayat Polls: CPM-TMC workers clash with each other before Panchayat elections
Biporjoy Cyclone: ​​PM Modi's review meeting on Cyclone Biporjoy, know who is involved
3:10
Biporjoy Cyclone: ​​PM Modi's review meeting on Cyclone Biporjoy, know who is involved
Many Celebs Spotted At Ira Trivedi & Producer Madhu Mantena Wedding Ceremony
1:36
Many Celebs Spotted At Ira Trivedi & Producer Madhu Mantena Wedding Ceremony

Trending Videos

3:40
Watch: Gujarat Gears Up Ahead Of Cyclone Biparjoy's Landfall
1:16
Billionaire George Soros hands control of empire to 37-year-old son Alex
0:25
West Bengal Panchayat Polls: CPM-TMC workers clash with each other before Panchayat elections
3:10
Biporjoy Cyclone: ​​PM Modi's review meeting on Cyclone Biporjoy, know who is involved
1:36
Many Celebs Spotted At Ira Trivedi & Producer Madhu Mantena Wedding Ceremony
shahnawaz gaming,shahnawaz khan arrest,Shahnawaz,shahnawaz maqsood khan arrested,shahnawaz baddo,shahnawaz 46,shahnawaz nws,shahnawaz rip,shahnawaj baddo ghaziabad game jihad,shahnawaz news,shahnawaz game,shahnawaz deth,Shahnawaz Khan,shahnawaz arrest,suspect shahnawaz,shahnawaz 46janaza,shahnawaz news updates,shahnawaz masqood khan,shahnawaz 46 deth cctv footage,mumbra coversion case,shehnawaz baddo,shshnawaz gaming,#shahnawazgaming,