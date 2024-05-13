Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2749020
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Couple's Intimate Act In Odisha's CRUT Bus Goes Viral On Social Media

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 13, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A couple's private act seen on camera inside an Odisha CRUT bus has gone viral on internet platforms, igniting a heated controversy. The pair are seen in the video acting in private while riding the bus, bringing privacy and public decency issues to light. Netizens have responded to the occurrence in an assortment of ways. Some expressed outrage and demanded action against this kind of activity, while others have spoken about the limits of restricted access. The difficulties in upholding manners and showing consideration for others in communal settings are brought to light by this widely shared film.

All Videos

Viral Video: Woman Attacked By Bull While Standing On Roadside, Leaves Internet In Awe
Play Icon00:43
Viral Video: Woman Attacked By Bull While Standing On Roadside, Leaves Internet In Awe
Rakhi Sawant's Towel Dress, Captured In Viral Video, Draws Online Comparisons
Play Icon00:26
Rakhi Sawant's Towel Dress, Captured In Viral Video, Draws Online Comparisons
PM Modi's Langar Seva At Gurudwara Patna Sahib In Sikh Turban - Watch
Play Icon00:18
PM Modi's Langar Seva At Gurudwara Patna Sahib In Sikh Turban - Watch
Viral Video: Heart-Melting Trio Of Cat, Dog, And Monkey's Friendship Warm Hearts
Play Icon00:43
Viral Video: Heart-Melting Trio Of Cat, Dog, And Monkey's Friendship Warm Hearts
Delhi Metro Viral Video: Man Dances To Bollywood Song In Torn Jeans, Captures Attention
Play Icon00:37
Delhi Metro Viral Video: Man Dances To Bollywood Song In Torn Jeans, Captures Attention

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Woman Attacked By Bull While Standing On Roadside, Leaves Internet In Awe
play icon0:43
Viral Video: Woman Attacked By Bull While Standing On Roadside, Leaves Internet In Awe
Rakhi Sawant's Towel Dress, Captured In Viral Video, Draws Online Comparisons
play icon0:26
Rakhi Sawant's Towel Dress, Captured In Viral Video, Draws Online Comparisons
PM Modi's Langar Seva At Gurudwara Patna Sahib In Sikh Turban - Watch
play icon0:18
PM Modi's Langar Seva At Gurudwara Patna Sahib In Sikh Turban - Watch
Viral Video: Heart-Melting Trio Of Cat, Dog, And Monkey's Friendship Warm Hearts
play icon0:43
Viral Video: Heart-Melting Trio Of Cat, Dog, And Monkey's Friendship Warm Hearts
Delhi Metro Viral Video: Man Dances To Bollywood Song In Torn Jeans, Captures Attention
play icon0:37
Delhi Metro Viral Video: Man Dances To Bollywood Song In Torn Jeans, Captures Attention