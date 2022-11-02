COVID-19: Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister expresses gratitude towards India for helping during COVID

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

Recalling India’s help during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on November 01 in Delhi, expressed gratitude towards India for helping the country during the pandemic. “During the COVID-19 scenario, there was a close relationship and partnership between both countries. We are thankful to the Indian government for providing ambulances and other medical equipment including Corona vaccines,” the Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister said.