NewsVideos

COVID-19: India records 1,112 new cases in last 24 hours

|Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 05:20 PM IST
India reported 1,112 new cases of COVID-19, 1,892 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 20,821. Total number of tests done during the previous day was 1,44,491.

All Videos

Jammu-Kashmir: Who made Kashmir an international issue?
8:57
Jammu-Kashmir: Who made Kashmir an international issue?
Khabren Khatakhat: 'Political war' on garbage ahead of MCD elections
2:12
Khabren Khatakhat: 'Political war' on garbage ahead of MCD elections
BJP's big attack on Congress, said- PoK Nehru's mistake
6:40
BJP's big attack on Congress, said- PoK Nehru's mistake
Watch: UK PM Rishi Sunak’s relatives in Punjab in celebratory mood, say a “moment of pride”
Watch: UK PM Rishi Sunak’s relatives in Punjab in celebratory mood, say a “moment of pride”
Jammu & Kashmir: Kiren Rijiju's big statement- 'Nehru made a big mistake regarding Kashmir'
1:57
Jammu & Kashmir: Kiren Rijiju's big statement- 'Nehru made a big mistake regarding Kashmir'

Trending Videos

8:57
Jammu-Kashmir: Who made Kashmir an international issue?
2:12
Khabren Khatakhat: 'Political war' on garbage ahead of MCD elections
6:40
BJP's big attack on Congress, said- PoK Nehru's mistake
Watch: UK PM Rishi Sunak’s relatives in Punjab in celebratory mood, say a “moment of pride”
1:57
Jammu & Kashmir: Kiren Rijiju's big statement- 'Nehru made a big mistake regarding Kashmir'