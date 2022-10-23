NewsVideos

COVID-19: India records 1,994 new cases in last 24 hours

Oct 23, 2022
India reported 1,994 new cases of COVID-19, 2,601 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 23,432. Total number of tests done during the previous day was 1,61,290.

