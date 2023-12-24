trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702348
India records 322 new covid cases in last 24 hours

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 01:47 PM IST
Corona is again increasing rapidly in India. 322 new positive cases have been reported in 24 hours, with this the number of active cases has reached 3742. The speed of Corona is increasing in Kerala, while Corona cases are also increasing in Karnataka-Maharashtra. At the same time, WHO has asked to be cautious about this rapidly changing new variant of Corona, it is being told that due to the cold weather, this new variant of Corona is spreading rapidly.

